 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Cricket history: Bizarre problems umpires faced, and how they changed the rules of cricket

Abhishek Mukherjee
Apr 15, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Introduction of a third stump in cricket, a six hit when there was no one at the non-striker's end, the first batsman to retire out - some of the hardest problems umpires have faced.

If team 1 makes 69 runs in a 20-over match and team 2 makes 29 runs in two overs before the game is halted due to rain, how many more runs does team 2 need to win when play resumes? (Representational image by Acabashi via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Umpiring is a thankless job. The men in white coats perform a job as important as anyone on the field, yet seldom get noticed unless they commit a mistake. It can be a lonely job as well, particularly today, when social media trolls are eager to pounce upon every mistake.

To add to that, there have been bizarre situations throughout the history of cricket where the umpires had to take unusual decisions.

The width of a bat

The early cricket bats used to be curved (they resembled hockey sticks), but by the 1760s, they began to resemble their counterparts of today.