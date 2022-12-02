 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cricket-Ex-Australia captain Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare - Reports

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

According to the reports, Ponting left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said.

The 47-year-old is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-test home series against West Indies.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

 

Reuters
