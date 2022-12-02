English
    Cricket-Ex-Australia captain Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare - Reports

    Reuters
    December 02, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

    Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said.

    According to the reports, Ponting left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.

    The 47-year-old is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-test home series against West Indies.

    "Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

     
