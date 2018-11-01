App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Cricket Australia Chairman Peever to step down - reports

Peever has come under heavy pressure following CA's delayed release of the independent Longstaff report which blamed CA in part for the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Embattled Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman David Peever is set to step down in the wake of a review into the board's governance and culture, local media reported on November 1.

Peever, who was recently reelected for another three-year term, would tender his resignation at a CA board meeting later on November 1, the Sydney Morning Herald reported, citing unnamed sources.

CA could not immediately be reached for comment.

Peever has come under heavy pressure following CA's delayed release of the independent Longstaff report on October 29.

The report blamed CA in part for the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in March that led to long suspensions for the test side's former captain Steve Smith, and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

It also described the board as "arrogant" and "controlling", and of nurturing a culture of "winning without counting the costs".

CA delayed releasing the report until after Peever was reelected at an annual general meeting last week, prompting heavy criticism from luminaries including former board boss Malcolm Speed and former Australia Prime Minister Kevin Rudd.

At least three of Australia's state cricket associations have declined to endorse Peever's leadership since the review's release on Monday, local media have reported.

 
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Australia #cricket

