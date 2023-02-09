English
    Australia all out for 177 against India in Nagpur test

    Marnus Labuschagne topscored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) lost their wickets after making solid starts.

    Reuters
    February 09, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings on day one of the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday.

    Marnus Labuschagne topscored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) lost their wickets after making solid starts.

    Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-47 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-42.

    Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad host the other matches of the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.