you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | Time may be running out for Dhawan as India get ready for Australia

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to senior journalist Ayaz Memon about India's preparations ahead of their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After opening their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign with a victory against South Africa on June 5, India now prepare for their next match against five-time champions Australia on June 9.

Virat Kohli and his team will be wary of the challenges that the formidable Australia pose. Australia enter this game after winning both their matches so far in the tournament. Their recent win against West Indies was more impressive as they recovered from 79/5 in the first innings to win the game by 15 runs.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to senior journalist Ayaz Memon about how India need to prepare for the Aussies, what changes could be made in the playing XI, Shikhar Dhawan's recent woeful form and much more.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 12:06 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

