Cric It With Ayaz | The 2019 World Cup Dream Team

Watch the video to find out Ayaz's view on injuries, dream team, sledging and much more
10 teams will be participating in 2019 Cricket World Cup and each team has a 15 member squad, out of these there will be multiple permutations and combinations for selecting a dream team.
Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to find out his dream team for the twelfth edition of World Cup.Watch the video to find out Ayaz's view on injuries, dream team, sledging and much more
First Published on May 28, 2019 06:18 pm