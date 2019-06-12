Cric It With Ayaz | ICC World Cup 2019 Ind vs NZ: 'Rishabh Pant is the ideal replacement for Dhawan'

India will take on New Zealand in their third match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in Nottingham.

Weather reports suggest that rain is expected to play spoilsport and may even last till lunch time.

India will have to cope with the loss of Shikhar Dhawan who has been ruled out of at least 3 matches due to a hairline fracture. This means that KL Rahul will have to open the innings with Rohit Sharma while someone else will have to slot in the number four position.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to find out how the squad will line up and India's chances against New Zealand.