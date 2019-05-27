Cric It With Ayaz | Is 10-nation format killing cricket's popularity?

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will feature only 10 teams, each team will play the remaining nine teams in the league stage and the top 4 will qualify for the semi-finals.

The 2015 World Cup featured 14 teams with four associate members. This time the International Cricket Council has decided to reduce the number of teams in the World Cup, reportedly to boost broadcast revenues.

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde chats with senior journalist, Ayaz Memon to find out if the new format will hinder the growth of the sport.