Cric It With Ayaz | India vs West Indies: Virat-Rohit 'rift' will have no impact on performance

India take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting on August 3 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida. The first two games will be played at the same venue on back-to-back days with the third match taking place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on August 6.

India tour of West Indies Schedule: Where to watch, match timings, live streaming and squads

After bowing out of the ODI World Cup in the semi-finals, India now find themselves at the start of another cycle leading up to the T20I World Cup which will be held in Australia next year.