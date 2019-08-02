App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | India vs West Indies: Virat-Rohit 'rift' will have no impact on performance

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde quizzes senior journalist Ayaz Memon about India's three-match T20I series against West Indies, the Virat-Rohit rift, Prithvi Shaw's doping ban and much more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India take on West Indies in a three-match T20I series starting on August 3 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Florida. The first two games will be played at the same venue on back-to-back days with the third match taking place at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on August 6.

India tour of West Indies Schedule: Where to watch, match timings, live streaming and squads

After bowing out of the ODI World Cup in the semi-finals, India now find themselves at the start of another cycle leading up to the T20I World Cup which will be held in Australia next year.

In this episode of 'Cric It With Ayaz', Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to senior journalist Ayaz Memon about the squad India have picked to face the Windies and what we could expect from the exciting young talents. Memon also speaks about MS Dhoni's heir apparent, Rishabh Pant and what he brings to the squad while sharing his thoughts on the Virat-Rohit rift and Prithvi Shaw's doping ban.

First Published on Aug 2, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #cricket #India vs West Indies #video

