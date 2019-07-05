App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | India vs Sri Lanka preview: Only Virat, Rohit and Hardik warrant automatic selection

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to senior journalist Ayaz Memon about India's preparations ahead of their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka on July 6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Having secured their place in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals, India face-off against Sri Lanka in their last group stage fixture at Headingley, Leeds on July 6.

The Indian team management could be tempted to experiment with the playing XI against Sri Lanka with this being India's last outing before they move into the knockout stages.

In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon talks about which teams could make it to the World Cup Finals at Lord's on July 14, the state of Sri Lankan cricket, what challenges India will face against the Sri Lankans and what changes could be seen in the Playing XI.

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka preview: Wobbly middle-order a cause for concern

Memon also speaks about India's three-pronged pace attack, the integral role that Hardik Pandya plays in the team with his ability to contribute with 10 overs and how Ravindra Jadeja should take a leaf out of Jonny Bairstow's book when it comes to his Twitter spat with Sanjay Manjrekar.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

