Cric It With Ayaz | India vs Sri Lanka preview: Only Virat, Rohit and Hardik warrant automatic selection

Having secured their place in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals, India face-off against Sri Lanka in their last group stage fixture at Headingley, Leeds on July 6.

The Indian team management could be tempted to experiment with the playing XI against Sri Lanka with this being India's last outing before they move into the knockout stages.

In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon talks about which teams could make it to the World Cup Finals at Lord's on July 14, the state of Sri Lankan cricket, what challenges India will face against the Sri Lankans and what changes could be seen in the Playing XI.

