Cric It With Ayaz | India vs New Zealand preview: Top order scoring runs is extremely crucial for India

India gear up to face New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final on July 9. The Men in Blue have been in dominant form all through the group stages finishing on top of the points table with seven wins and only one defeat with one game washed out.

New Zealand remain the only team that India haven't faced in the league phase of the tournament with the game called off due to rain. In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon speaks about the journey of both teams it to the semi-finals and which playing XI India should chose.

