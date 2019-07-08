App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 11:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | India vs New Zealand preview: Top order scoring runs is extremely crucial for India

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to senior journalist Ayaz Memon about India's preparations ahead of their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand on July 9.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India gear up to face New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final on July 9. The Men in Blue have been in dominant form all through the group stages finishing on top of the points table with seven wins and only one defeat with one game washed out.

New Zealand remain the only team that India haven't faced in the league phase of the tournament with the game called off due to rain. In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon speaks about the journey of both teams it to the semi-finals and which playing XI India should chose.

Check all the live scores, updates, news, contests, videos and podcasts from Cricket World Cup 2019 here

Memon also highlights the major threats that India will face from the Kiwis, the importance of the Toss, the weather conditions at Manchester and much more.

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 11:49 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

