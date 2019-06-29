Cric It With Ayaz | India vs England preview: Are English batsmen flat-track bullies?

India go up against hosts England in match 38 of the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 30. The 'Men in Blue' need just one win from their last three games to qualify for the semi-final. On the other hand, England are in a tough spot and need to win their next two matches against India and New Zealand to secure a semi-final berth.

In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon talks to Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde about the English batting line-up and also what tactics India could employ to restrict them to a low total.

He also discusses MS Dhoni's form following the fifty against West Indies and whether Mohammed Shami was a more deserving candidate for the Man of the Match award in that game.

Memon also speaks about how the Indian bowling attack has been the team's strength and the possibility of an India vs Pakistan semi-final clash. Watch to video for more.