Cric It With Ayaz | India vs Bangladesh preview: Where does Mayank Agarwal fit in the Playing XI?

After facing their first defeat of the tournament against hosts England, India look to get their World Cup 2019 campaign back on track when they take the field against Bangladesh on July 2.

India need just one win to secure a semi-final berth and they'll be facing a Bangladesh side who need to win both their games and hope for a favourable result to progress.

In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon talks about the key takeaways from India's loss to England, the challenge that Bangladesh pose, Shakib Al Hasan's irrepressible form and the role that Mayank Agarwal can play in the side.

Memon also offers some insight into the Dhoni-Jadhav partnership which baffled fans with the slow approach while evaluating Rishabh Pant's highly anticipated World Cup debut.