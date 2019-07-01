App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 09:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | India vs Bangladesh preview: Where does Mayank Agarwal fit in the Playing XI?

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to senior journalist Ayaz Memon about India's preparations ahead of their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh on July 2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After facing their first defeat of the tournament against hosts England, India look to get their World Cup 2019 campaign back on track when they take the field against Bangladesh on July 2.

India need just one win to secure a semi-final berth and they'll be facing a Bangladesh side who need to win both their games and hope for a favourable result to progress.

In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon talks about the key takeaways from India's loss to England, the challenge that Bangladesh pose, Shakib Al Hasan's irrepressible form and the role that Mayank Agarwal can play in the side.

Close
Memon also offers some insight into the Dhoni-Jadhav partnership which baffled fans with the slow approach while evaluating Rishabh Pant's highly anticipated World Cup debut.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 09:03 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

