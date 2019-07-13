App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cric It With Ayaz | England vs New Zealand Preview: Roy, Bairstow partnership can demoralize entire opposition

Moneycontrol's Dustin Yarde speaks to senior journalist Ayaz Memon who is in London for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final match between England and New Zealand on July 14.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
England and New Zealand gear up to face each other in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final on July 14 at the iconic Lord's stadium, London. With both teams having never lifted the World Cup trophy before, cricket is set to receive a new World Champion at Lord's.

Check all the live scores, updates, news, contests, videos and podcasts from Cricket World Cup 2019 here

Playing in front of their home fans the pressure will be enormous on England to deliver whereas New Zealand have already punched above their weight having knocked out favourites India to reach successive World Cup Finals. However, England were dominant in their 8-wicket victory against arch-rivals Australia in their semi-final fixture and will be confident about ending their World Cup duck.

In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon speaks about the Roy-Bairstow partnership and what New Zealand will have to do in order to halt the English juggernaut. Memon also speaks about how the pressure of a Final will affect players, the contrasting styles of play of both teams, the need for ICC to offer two reviews in ODI cricket and much more.
First Published on Jul 13, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

