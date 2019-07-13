Cric It With Ayaz | England vs New Zealand Preview: Roy, Bairstow partnership can demoralize entire opposition

England and New Zealand gear up to face each other in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Final on July 14 at the iconic Lord's stadium, London. With both teams having never lifted the World Cup trophy before, cricket is set to receive a new World Champion at Lord's.

Playing in front of their home fans the pressure will be enormous on England to deliver whereas New Zealand have already punched above their weight having knocked out favourites India to reach successive World Cup Finals. However, England were dominant in their 8-wicket victory against arch-rivals Australia in their semi-final fixture and will be confident about ending their World Cup duck.

In this episode, cricket expert Ayaz Memon speaks about the Roy-Bairstow partnership and what New Zealand will have to do in order to halt the English juggernaut. Memon also speaks about how the pressure of a Final will affect players, the contrasting styles of play of both teams, the need for ICC to offer two reviews in ODI cricket and much more.