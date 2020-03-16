App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 threat: Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan postponed indefinitely

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment" the PCB said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on March 16 decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally. Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment" the PCB said in a statement.

The first test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket #Sports

