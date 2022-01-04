MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 impact: BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women’s T20 League

Citing the reasons for postponement, BCCI said that they do not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on January 4 announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the media release, both Ranji Trophy and Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month. The Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

ALSO READ: BCCI Vs Virat Kohli | Whoever wins, Indian cricket will be the loser

Citing the reasons for postponement, BCCI said they do not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved. The Indian cricket board further added that they will take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly.

According to recent reports, the BCCI has started clearing the long-standing dues of the domestic cricketers who suffered financially after the 2020-21 season was curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic cricketers have been struggling financially after the Ranji Trophy was not held last year for the first time in its history, while the women's T20 games were also curtailed due to the pandemic.

In September 2021, the BCCI had said that the cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 season will be getting 50 per cent match fees as compensation for the 2020-21 season.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BCCI #Col C K Nayudu Trophy #Covid-19 pandemic #Ranji Trophy #Senior Women’s T20 League
first published: Jan 4, 2022 10:09 pm

