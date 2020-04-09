COVID-19 fight | 2007 World T20 final hero Joginder Sharma excels in a 'different role'

Joginder Sharma, famous for his role in India's 2007 World T20 triumph, is now facing a totally 'different challenge' outside the cricket field.

The former cricketer, now posted as a DSP in Hisar, is ensuring citizens follow the safety guidelines in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an interview to ESPNCricinfo, Sharma revealed the daily struggles and how people have been responding under these dire circumstances.

When asked about the toughest challenge encountered in his time as a police official, Sharma stated that protecting the nation against the coronavirus outbreak has been the hardest struggle he has ever faced.

"Right now, despite India being in lockdown, we still need to get out to do our duty. Lives are being lost, and our job is to save lives. At the same time we need to protect ourselves and our police force. That is a challenge." he said.

When asked about common misconceptions in the minds of those he may have interacted with, Sharma explained that most migrants and poor people were unaware of the virus because they didn't have the means of receiving information such as the T.V or internet. However, that percentage is minuscule in comparison with those who are aware.

Sharma also spoke about how difficult it is to actively implement social distancing in our society and therefore, he avoids visiting his home in Rohtak, as he does not wish to put his family at risk.

Talking about cricket, Sharma explained his lack of time in order to follow the sport, as most of his time is gone in catching up with news in order to prepare for his next duty shift. He also said that fans still recognise him for his days in cricket, especially after glancing at his name plate and while he is proud of it, he avoids taking selfies and politely declines autographs as of now because his only intention is for people to be in line with the government protocols.

Referring to the much debated topic of whether or not the IPL should be going forward, the former Indian fast bowler was stern on his opinion that the tournament would impose serious threat, whether organised behind closed doors or even otherwise as a minimum of 30-40 people would be at risk at all times and so the tournament should not happened right now.