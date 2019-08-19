App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Couldn't have dreamt the blessing God showered on me: Kohli on 11 years in International cricket

The Indian skipper has completed 11 years as an international cricketer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Acknowledged by the best in the business and feted across the globe for his consistency, India cricket captain Virat Kohli says he couldn't have asked for more as he completes the 11th year of a stellar international career. Kohli, whose international career began in 2008, took to social media to share his emotions.

"From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn't have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path. #forevergrateful," Kohli posted on his twitter handle with a couple of pictures depicting his journey.

The first picture was from his debut international game in Sri Lanka and the latest one from his hotel room in Antigua. India are currently touring the West Indies and are set to start the Test engagements on August 22 in Antigua after winning both the T20 and ODI leg.

Close

From a chubby precocious teenager, who admittedly went astray for a brief period in the razzmatazz of Indian cricket, the Kohli of 2019 is an epitome of commitment and sincerity towards his craft.

related news

He has over 20,000 international runs in a decade, studded with 68 international hundreds. All this, before he has even turned 31 and the Indian skipper seems far from finished with all the existing batting records under imminent threat.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #cricket #Virat Kohli

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.