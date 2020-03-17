App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus threat: South Africa suspends all forms of cricket for two months due to COVID-19

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a global upheaval, Cricket South Africa on March 16 suspended all forms of cricket in the country for the next two months. After South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15 declared a state of disaster, CSA also decided to suspend all cricket activities in the country to contain the spread of the virus.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken the decision to immediately terminate all forms of cricket in the country, for the next 60 days, namely: First-class cricket; List A cricket (Momentum Cup); All semi-professional and provincial cricket; as well as All Junior and Amateur cricket" CSA said in a statement.

The death toll following the global novel coronavirus outbreak has crossed 6000 and over 1,60,000 have been infected globally.

It has brought sporting activities across the world to a grinding halt with most events either canceled or postponed in the Olympic year.

Dr. Jacques Faul, Acting Chief Executive for Cricket South Africa called upon members and all affiliated bodies to stay away from cricket to ensure there are no large gatherings.

"We at CSA ... will most certainly use our leverage to ensure that we minimise the impact of the virus in our spaces" he said.

"Consequently and during this time of absolute caution and surveillance, we would like to call upon all our members and affiliates to desist from taking part in any cricket related gatherings and other transversal events that will include the congregation of large numbers of people and/or up-to 100 people."

The Quinton de Kock-led South African team is currently in Kolkata and is set to fly out on the morning of March 17 via Dubai. Their three-ODI series against India was called off on March 13, following the spread of the virus.

The Proteas women's series against Australia, scheduled later this month, has also been deferred.

The two-month suspension means the ongoing franchise one-day cup competitions semi-finals and final will not take place.

In South Africa, the Premier Soccer League, Super Rugby, and the Two Oceans Marathon were also suspended.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

