you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus threat: Chris Lynn becomes the latest international player to leave PSL and return home

"Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I've chosen to head home, I've always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases" Lynn wrote on his official Instagram account.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) has seen a number of international players return to their home country as the coronavirus does not show signs of decline. Chris Lynn is the latest cricketer to join this list as he makes his way back to Australia. The attacking top-order Aussie batsman represented Lahore Qalandars, and left the league midway by returning home on March 16.

"I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast" he added.

Several cricketers including England's Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, and James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (coach) had earlier withdrawn from the PSL owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the Australian government's measures of precaution against the virus, Lynn will have to spend 14 days in self-isolation upon entering the country's borders.

On March 15, Lynn's blazing and unbeaten 52-ball century lead Lahore Qalandars to their maiden semifinal appearance.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 01:30 pm

