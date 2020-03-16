App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus threat: Another international player ends PSL tournament mid-term, as Mitchell McClenaghan returns home

"Karachi Kings fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan will return to New Zealand following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to provide an option to competing players to withdraw from the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020" the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan, who plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, on March 15 left for home following travel restrictions imposed by New Zealand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 33-year-old, who also represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is yet another player to join the list of foreign players who left the ongoing PSL amid concerns over the dreadful virus.



The left-arm pacer, who plays for Karachi Kings, failed to take any wicket against Multan Sultan in the only match that he played in the fifth edition of the competition.

"The PCB will facilitate McClenaghan's safe return. Kings, as per the tournament's regulations, are allowed a replacement for the fast bowler subject to Event Technical Committee's approval" PCB said.

related news

Foreign cricketers - England's Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, and James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, Australia's Chris Lynn, and South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (coach) have all withdrawn from the PSL owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

McClenaghan was forced to return home after New Zealand had enforced a mandatory fourteen-day self-isolation for anyone who enters its borders from Australia after midnight of March 15.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket #Sports

