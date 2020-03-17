App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus threat: ACB cancels all cricket as a result of COVID-19

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts recommended that all community cricket should stop and shut down the organisation's offices with staff working from home.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield league was called off on March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic with New South Wales declared champions as cricket nationwide was halted. The last round of the tournament had already been canceled to reduce travel and the final has followed suit to leave New South Wales, who led after nine rounds of the inter-state competition, as the winners.

Australia's three-match one-day international series against New Zealand being played with no spectators had been abandoned at the weekend with Australia 1-0 up after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.

Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts recommended that all community cricket should stop and shut down the organisation's offices with staff working from home.

"By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue" he said.

"These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances."

Australia has confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus so far, with five fatalities.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #Coronaviru #cricket

