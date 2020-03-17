App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus threat: 6 Surrey cricketers self-isolate over fear of COVID-19

A club statement said that while not all six had reported symptoms, close proximity meant they had all been instructed to stay at home this week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Six Surrey players are self-isolating as a precautionary measure over coronavirus fears, the English county cricket club announced March 16.

A club statement said that while not all six had reported symptoms, close proximity meant they had all been instructed to stay at home this week.

The club did not name the six players.

Close

The rest of the squad will continue to train at the club's Oval ground in London.

The cancellation of England's tour of Sri Lanka, and Jason Roy's return from the Pakistan Super League, mean Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope and Roy will rejoin the Surrey squad for training from next week.

Last week, Surrey announced the cancellation of their pre-season training camp in Dubai, which was due to begin on March 17.

But the club said all pre-season fixtures, starting on April 2, were scheduled to go ahead.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

