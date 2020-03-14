Coronavirus pandemic: "Stay strong and fight outbreak" says captain Kohli

Indian captain - Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 4,000 people across the globe.

In India, two deaths have been reported along with 80 plus positive COVID-19 cases, which has prompted the suspension of all sporting activities including India's ODI series against South Africa, and the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone" Kohli tweeted.

On March 13, the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing a black face-mask.

The Indian team was supposed to have a training session on March 14, but in the previous evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.