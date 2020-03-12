Coronavirus pandemic | MEA advises BCCI to postpone IPL 2020

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on March 12 said it feels the Board of Control for Cricket in India should postpone this year's Indian Premier League due to risisng concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The MEA, however, said that a final call on hosting the cash-rich tournament would be taken by BCCI.

The IPL Governing Council is scheduled to meet on March 14 to decide the fate of the tournament.

"I think it is for the organizers to decide whether to go ahead with it or not. Our advice would be to not do it at this time but if they want to go ahead, it is their decision," a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official said.

Track this blog for the latest updates on coronavirus

Even the Sports Ministry on March 12 asked all national federations, including the cricket board, to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

“Ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators," read an order from the Sports Ministry.

Coronavirus declared pandemic: Meaning, definition, history and more

Earlier, reports surfaced that no foreign player will be available for the upcoming IPL season till April 15 due to the visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus threat.

"The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government's directive, they can't come till April 15," a BCCI source revealed to the PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The IPL is scheduled to start on March 29 with a grand opening ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium and conclude with the Final on May 17. For now a closed-door IPL being conducted seems like a real possibility, but even a postponement cannot be ruled out.

The Coronavirus outbreak, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11, has led to more than 4,000 deaths globally. There have been 73 confirmed cases in India so far.

(With agency inputs)