App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Lord's opens facilities for NHS staff battling COVID-19

The club has provided 75 car parking spaces for NHS staff at the nearby Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Custodian of cricket laws, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), has decided to provide parking and storage spaces available at the iconic Lord's cricket ground to the National Health Services (NHS) staff battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 7,00,000 people and caused more that 35,000 deaths worldwide.

In the UK, close to 23,000 people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, have been infected and over 1,400 deaths reported.

Close

"The close proximity of a number of hospitals to Lord's gives the Club the opportunity to assist medical staff so they can concentrate on their ongoing battle against the virus," the MCC said in media release.

related news

The club has provided 75 car parking spaces for NHS staff at the nearby Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth.

"MCC has currently provided 75 parking space at Lord's for staff at Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth" it added.

In addition, the custodians of cricket laws are also providing food to a city-based charity.

"MCC has provided food to City Harvest London, who help put fresh surplus food to good use in a sustainable way, redistributing to organisations that feed the hungry," the statement said.

"We are continuing to work closely with our local community, hospitals and organisations to offer support as best we can during this period."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 12:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.