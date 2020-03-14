App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shahrukh Khan hopeful of coronavirus subsiding ahead of IPL 2020

A day after the start of the IPL was suspended from March 29 to April 15 by the BCCI, the franchise owners had a meeting before the event's Governing Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kolkata Kight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on March 14 said he is hopeful of the COVID-19 pandemic subsiding and a deferred IPL going ahead with all the necessary health precautions in place.

"Wonderful to meet all the Franchise owners 'off the field' so to say. The meeting by @Bcci and @ipl was to reiterate what all of us feel...safety first of the spectators, players management & cities we play in. All directives of the health agencies & govt to be followed.." Khan tweeted.

"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly," he added.

The IPL is expected to be held without any spectators to ensure compliance with the government directive of avoiding large gatherings in view of the deadly virus, which has caused more than 5,000 deaths globally.

In India, over 80 people have tested positive so far and two people have died.

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 05:00 pm

