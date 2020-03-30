App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 11:58 AM IST

Coronavirus pandemic: Kohli & Anushka pledge support to fight COVID-19 threat

Kohli, who has been constantly urging people to practice social-distancing via video messages, took to Twitter to announce the decision. However he did not specify how much the couple would be donating.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma on March 30 pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.

"Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona"

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 1000 people in India with 27 people succumbing to the disease.

A number of sports personalities have come forward a contributed fight the disease, which has caused 34,000 deaths across the globe.

Last week, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs. 50 lakh while former cricketer Suresh Raina contributed Rs. 52 lakh.

Shuttler P.V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI President Sourav Gangully have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic. The BCCI has contributed Rs. 51 crore to PM Relief fund.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 11:51 am

tags #coronavirus #cricket

