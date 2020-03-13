Coronavirus pandemic: India's ODI series against South Africa called off

After the first ODI between India and South Africa was called off without a ball bowled due to incessant rain at the Dharamsala, the BCCI have now announced that the two remaining ODIs have been called off due to the COVID-19 threat.

The two remaining matches were to be played at Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and March 18 respectively. Both the sides had reached Lucknow on March 12.

"With the IPL being postponed, it only made sense that at this point of time, this series is also called off. The country is facing a serious pandemic," a top BCCI official told PTI.

"The South African team will come to Delhi and leave by taking at the earliest available flight," he added.

India South Africa series also called off so no matches in Lucknow and Kolkata @BCCI @BCCIdomestic

— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) March 13, 2020

The matches were earlier planned to be held behind closed doors due to the government directive, which asked for sporting events to be shut for fans in view of the pandemic.

The IPL was on March 13 pushed to April 15 from its scheduled March 29 start.

India has recorded more than 80 positive cases so far with the global infected count standing at over 100,000.

The death toll because of the virus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally.

(With PTI inputs)