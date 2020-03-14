Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI temporarily pauses the Indian first-class cricket circuit

On March 14, the BCCI put a hold on all remaining domestic tournaments, which also includes the blu riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and newly crowned Ranji Trophy Champs - Saurashtra as a result of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI secretary - Jay Shah signed a statement saying that the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger are among other prominent tournaments that stand postponed as of now.

The junior women's tournaments put on hold until further notice, includes the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout, and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.

(With Inputs from PTI)