Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI temporarily pauses the Indian first-class cricket circuit

After the cancellation of South Africa's ODI series against India, and the postponement of the IPL, the Indian domestic circuit in India now receives its verdict by the coronavirus.
On March 14, the BCCI put a hold on all remaining domestic tournaments, which also includes the blu riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and newly crowned Ranji Trophy Champs - Saurashtra as a result of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.
BCCI secretary - Jay Shah signed a statement saying that the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger are among other prominent tournaments that stand postponed as of now.
The junior women's tournaments put on hold until further notice, includes the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout, and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.
