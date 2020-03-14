App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI temporarily pauses the Indian first-class cricket circuit

After the cancellation of South Africa's ODI series against India, and the postponement of the IPL, the Indian domestic circuit in India now receives its verdict by the coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On March 14, the BCCI put a hold on all remaining domestic tournaments, which also includes the blu riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and newly crowned Ranji Trophy Champs - Saurashtra as a result of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI secretary - Jay Shah signed a statement saying that the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout, and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger are among other prominent tournaments that stand postponed as of now.

The junior women's tournaments put on hold until further notice, includes the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout, and Under-23 One-Day Challenger.

Close
(With Inputs from PTI)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 06:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.