Coronavirus pandemic: BCCI may hold remaining ODI fixtures between India and South Africa behind closed doors

Over the last month alone, a number of sporting events have been held with empty arenas as a preventive measure against what is slowly becoming a global concern – the coronavirus.

The rise of COVID-19 has caused major changes in the sporting calendar as many events are either being postponed or canceled altogether.

With the UEFA Europa League game between Olympiakos and Wolverhampton Wanderers being held with no audience, it is expected of sporting authorities worldwide to opt for this practice as long as the threat of the disease lasts.

With 73 cases reported in India already, the sports ministry has issued an advisory on March 12 that in case an event cannot be postponed, then it is preferable to contest it in a closed environment as large crowd gatherings are only expected to make things worse.

“The BCCI is in receipt of the sports ministry’s advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it” – a BCCI source said on condition of anonymity to PTI on March 12.

The first ODI between India and South Africa was washed out by rain, and now the remaining two international matches scheduled to be held on the 15th and 18th of March at Lucknow and Kolkata respectively could most likely be held behind closed doors. While these moves may not necessarily be what the fans would be happy with, it is definitely in their best interest to adhere to them.

(With inputs from PTI)