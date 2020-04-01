Coronavirus | ICA president asks players to brace for pay cuts, says BCCI may lose around Rs 300cr

With the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe, bringing all sports to a standstill, the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) President Ashok Malhotra has warned of grim days ahead for Indian cricket. Malhotra, who played seven Tests and 20 ODIs for India, has said that players will have to brace for pay cuts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to incur huge losses in the near future.

With the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) future still uncertain, Malhotra told The Times of India, “If there is no sport, no IPL, the BCCI will lose around Rs 300 crore. If there’s no World Cup, then the BCCI won’t get money from the ICC also. So if they get a big hit, you can’t expect them to pay people normally.”

In such an “unexpected scenario” everyone will have to try and contribute to help the sport stay alive, he added.

England’s Test captain, Joe Root, in an interview with ESPNcricinfo on March 30, had admitted that he expected talks in the coming weeks with the England and Wales Cricket Board about the possibility of players taking pay cuts in order to safeguard the game's financial future.

"It (pay cuts) has definitely crossed my mind, it is a possibility," he said. "But I think we have to try to stay optimistic, try to take things day by day, not get too ahead of ourselves, we have just got to be ready for whenever that opportunity to play again is.”

Even Australia’s Test captain, Tim Paine told ESPNcricinfo that a pay cut seems on the cards with Cricket Australia delaying annual contracts for the national teams. However, he insisted that making financial sacrifices is a "small thing' in the current situation and that players are prepared to 'do their bit."

In India, Malhotra said the pay cut will have to be "across the board, from the elite, current India cricketers to the domestic cricketers," to safeguard the sport from a looming financial crisis.

"For example, if a Ranji Trophy player normally gets 1.5 lakh for a game, he may have to suffice with 1 lakh. I think everyone’s expecting it.” He also added, "I know it's not fair to reduce the salaries of the players, but if the parent body is not earning as much as it was doing before, the cricketers will definitely have to expect a pay cut."