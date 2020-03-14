App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Australia-New Zealand series called off after first ODI

"In response to the New Zealand government's latest travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has been advised the New Zealand team will be returning home immediately," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The two remaining games of the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series between Australia and New Zealand were canceled on March 14 as the visiting side will have to hurry back home to avoid a new set of travel restrictions owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"In response to the New Zealand government's latest travel restrictions, Cricket Australia has been advised the New Zealand team will be returning home immediately," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket will work together to identify a future opportunity to play both series," it added.

It has been learned that on March 14, the New Zealand government tightened border restrictions, stating that all those entering the country from Australia would be subject to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.

These new restrictions, which come into effect from midnight of March 15, would have led to the New Zealand team being quarantined if they would stay back to complete the assignment.

The first ODI of the series had taken place without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

New Zealand Cricket has revealed that pacer Lockie Ferguson was isolated from his team-mates and undertook a precautionary COVID-19 test after reporting a sore throat.

The results are still awaited.

"NZC understands and supports the government's position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount," a statement from NZC said.

The Chappell-Hadlee series was the last international series still being played following the abandonment of England's tour of Sri Lanka and South Africa's one-day series in India on March 14.

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 02:10 pm

