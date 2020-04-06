App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Waqar Younis believes cricket played behind closed doors is not a good idea

During a video conference with journalists on April 6, Waqar said there shouldn't be any cricket at the moment.The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 70,000 deaths so far globally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan bowling coach, Waqar Younis on April 6 said he is not in favor of cricket resuming before empty stadiums amid the COVID-19 pandemic as he feels the desperate plan would end up creating more problems while the world battles a worsening health crisis.

During a video conference with journalists on April 6, Waqar said there shouldn't be any cricket at the moment.The COVID-19 pandemic has caused nearly 70,000 deaths so far globally.

"No I don't agree with this suggestion that cricket activities should resume soon even before empty stadiums" he said.

Close

Some former cricket stars and officials of cricket boards have said that the game can resume slowly and matches can be held in front of empty stadiums with the proper precautions in place for teams, officials and other ground staff.

related news

"I think maybe in five or six months' time. when things are under control around the world and we get back some normalcy in life, we can think about matches behind closed doors" the former fast bowler said.

"At some stage we need to think about these choices but not this month or next month...the situation is not right for any cricket activities" he added.

Waqar also made it clear that he was very keen to see the T20 World Cup held this year in Australia even if slightly delayed.

"Whenever I have played for Pakistan as a player or been a coach with the Pakistan team it has always been my desire to see the team win a major ICC title. That is why this World T20 is so important for me and the team" he said."I would like to be the part of a management where we can win a major title" he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #cricket

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.