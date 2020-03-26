App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: MCA to donate Rs 50 lakh to Maha govt for COVID-19 relief

MCA is also ready to give its properties including the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai for quarantine in case the government requires it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on March 26 decided to donate Rs. 50 lakh to the Maharashtra government in its fight against the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. MCA Secretary Sanjay Naik told PTI that the city's cricket body conducted it's Apex Council meeting on March 26 in which it authorized the President and Secretary to decide the donation amount.

"Accordingly we decided to donate Rs 50 lakh" said Naik.

A MCA Apex Council member said that the amount will be donated to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Close

The member also said that the MCA is also ready to give its properties including the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai for quarantine in case the government requires it.

Maharashtra is one of the most affected states in the country due to the Coronavirus with 124 positive cases reported till March 26 afternoon.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 03:13 pm

