App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: ICC moves to work-from-home policy for most of its staff

"Like the rest of the world, the ICC is following guidelines from authorities and in line with the approach of our members, the majority of our staff are now working from home" an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move to a work-from-home policy for the majority of its staff. The ICC's top officials, including chairman Shashank Manohar and chief executive Manu Sawhney, are preparing for a video conference to address the cricket calendar being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the world body did not specify till when it plans to carry on with this arrangement.

Most of the events, including the IPL and international tours, have been either postponed or cancelled owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The crisis has severely affected the upcoming English season as well.

"Like the rest of the world, the ICC is following guidelines from authorities and in line with the approach of our members, the majority of our staff are now working from home" an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

Close

"Our priority is to protect the health and well-being of staff whilst remaining fully operational. The team has full remote working capacity and as a result we can keep the ICC fully functioning while keeping our staff, their families and the wider communities safe."

related news

The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed over 14,000 lives while infecting more than three lakh people across the world.

It is learnt that for those who are not working form home, the operations will be "split across two sites to maintain critical functions and at the same time limiting the risk as much as possible".

The men's edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia in October and November, but there remain doubts over the staging of the event with the Australian government focused on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic first.

On March 12 the ICC had decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end of March via conference call only, in light of the concerns expressed by its members.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #coronavirus #cricket

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.