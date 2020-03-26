App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Delaying Olympics will involve 'massive' costs as per organizers

"One by one, we need to ensure the problems we face can be solved" Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rescheduling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will involve "massive" additional costs, organizers of the Games conceded on March 26 as they convened a task-force to begin working on the "unprecedented" and complex task.

The historic decision to postpone the Games over the new coronavirus outbreak leaves organizers with a logistical headache as they work to shift the enormous event to an as-yet-undecided date next year.

"One by one, we need to ensure the problems we face can be solved" Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said in opening remarks at the first meeting of the task-force.

"Additional expenses are going to be quite massive we assume. With regards to our revenues, we need to make a lot of effort there" he added.

related news

Muto gave no estimates for how much the process of postponing the Olympic and Paralympic Games could cost.

But according to the Nikkei daily, organizers estimate it will cost an extra $2.7 billion, including for venue rentals, re-booking hotels and additional payments for staff and security guards, among others.

Those costs could still come down depending on the outcome of negotiations, the business daily reported.

Muto said organizers would not rip up their existing plans, but added: "I guess we need to step back a bit." "Sometimes you need to go back to the drawing board" he said.

The Olympics have never faced this much disruption in peacetime, and the decision to delay the event has created unprecedented challenges, Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori said.

Tokyo 2020 staff "will experience difficulties they have never experienced before. I am sure they will rise to the occasion. This is going to be a very difficult task that we are facing" he said.

No deadlines have yet been set for the rescheduling of the Games, which are now due to take place by summer 2021, but Mori said he would ensure "all the decisions are made as quickly as possible". Muto underscored the scale of the task ahead, saying even he "didn't imagine at all we would be tested to this degree".

"We want to make sure we go beyond this test and that next year in Tokyo, the torch is lit for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. We believe this is the mission we face."

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #coronavirus #Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020

