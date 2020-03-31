Coronavirus impact: David Warner shaves off head to show support for medical staff, challenges Virat Kohli to do the same

On March 31, Australian opener David Warner posted a video on his Instagram account which showed the Aussie batsman shave his head off as a sign of support towards those battling the novel coronavirus pandemic on the frontline.

Along with a time-lapse video of him shaving off his head, Warner posted a picture upon completion in his new stubble-bald look, challenging fellow Australian teammates Steve Smith and Pat Cummins, along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli to do the same.

"Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not?? (sic)" read Warner's caption to his social media post.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked havoc with over 700,000 cases worldwide, and over 1,200 tested positive in India.