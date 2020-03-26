Coronavirus impact | Bangladesh's cricketers to donate 50% of monthly salaries

Bangladesh’s cricketers have decided to donate half of their monthly salaries to help the government’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that 27 players have decided to make the donation, of which 17 are contracted players of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), while the rest have previously played for the country.

"The whole world is fighting against coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus is also increasing in Bangladesh. We, the cricketers, are trying to tell people to take necessary steps to prevent this pandemic. We will give half of our monthly salaries. After excluding the tax the amount might be approximately 25 lakh taka," the players said in a joint statement.