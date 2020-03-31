Coronavirus impact: Anil Kumble does his bit in fighting against COVID-19

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble on March 31 made a donation to the Central and Karnataka state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund @PMOIndia @narendramodi @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP Please do #StaySafeStayHome" he tweeted.

The legendary leg-spinner however refrained from disclosing the amount he has donated. Kumble thus joined a host of leading sportspersons like batting mastero Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj, pugilist Mary Kom among others who have generously contributed for the noble cause. According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to 32 while the cases have soared to 1,251 till Monday night.