Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Collective effort behind CSK's triumph in 2018 IPL

"It was phenomenal how much of a team effort it was. Hopefully, more of the same this year," said Billings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chennai Super Kings batsman Sam Billings on March 19 said collective effort was behind the team's triumph in the 2018 edition of IPL as different players stepped up at various occasions.

"What stood out for me was that ours was a collective effort,"the England cricketer, who made his debut for CSK last season, was quoted as saying on chennaisuperkings.com. "Of course, there were a couple of standout performances like (Ambati) Rayudu's consistency and (Shane) Watson's brilliance. Although, actually, if you look at the different games that we won, it was different players at different times stepping up," Billings said.

Also read | IPL 2019 schedule: Match timings, date and venue


He said it was a phenomenal team effort last year and hoped for more of the same this year. "It was phenomenal how much of a team effort it was. Hopefully, more of the same this year," he added.

Billings is training with the rest of the squad at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai ahead of the IPL-12 opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23.

The dashing England batsman said continuity helped, adding one grows in confidence knowing that people back you, referring to the CSK's decision to retain 23 members from the pervious season. "Continuity helps immensely, certainly as individual players, but also as a group, you grow in confidence knowing that people ultimately back you. It allows you to play with freedom and enjoy it," he added.

Billings also spoke about captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's calming influence on the team and said his clarity of thought the whole time is astonishing. "His clarity of thought the whole time is astonishing, knowing what you need to do at that very moment and not get ahead of yourself. It feeds off to other players," he said.

Meanwhile, CSK players sweated it out at training on March 19. Dhoni batted at the nets and went for big shots while coach Stephen Fleming kept a watch on proceedings. Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who shone in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) and West Indies veteran Dwayne Bravo, who linked up with the squad on March 18, took part in the training session.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #cricket #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019

