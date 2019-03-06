App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

COA set to refer Rahul-Pandya matter to Ombudsman, BCCI snub at ICC also to be discussed

March 7 will also be the first time that the latest member of the COA, Lt General Ravi Thodge, will be attending a meeting in person.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Committee of Administrators (COA) running Indian cricket will refer the investigation into Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul's loose talk on women to the BCCI's newly-appointed Ombudsman D K Jain during a meeting on March 7.

Rahul and Pandya were provisionally suspended for their sexist remarks on a popular TV show but their suspension was eventually revoked pending an inquiry.

Now that the Ombudsman has been appointed by the Supreme Court to resolve disputes, he will take a call on the case involving Rahul and Pandya.

"This is the first full fledged meeting of the COA after the appointment of the Ombudsman. We would be discussing various issues," COA Chairman Vinod Rai told PTI without getting into the specifics of the Rahul and Pandya controversy.

related news

Jain, a former Supreme Court judge, on March 6 told PTI that he was waiting for the COA to refer him any matter, including Pandya and Rahul's case.

Both Pandya and Rahul were sent home from the tour of Australia following their controversial remarks which triggered a massive controversy.

March 7 will also be the first time that the latest member of the COA, Lt General Ravi Thodge, will be attending a meeting in person.

Thodge, who was appointed last month, attended the previous meeting over phone. Rai and Diana Edulji are the other two COA members.

Another matter likely to be discussed at the meeting is the BCCI receiving a cold shoulder from the International Cricket Council following its letter to the governing body that urged the ICC and its member nations to sever ties with countries which harbour terror.

The ICC turned down BCCI's request saying it has no role to play in matters like these.

Besides, matters relating to the IPL starting March 23, will be discussed.

The BCCI, which has announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL, is awaiting the dates of general elections to work out the complete schedule of the lucrative league.

"Financial and scheduling matters regarding the IPL will be discussed at the meeting," a BCCI source told PTI.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #cricket #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Chennaiyin Held to Goalless Draw by Colombo FC on AFC Cup Debut

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Official Secrets Act vs Whistleblower Protection Act vs RTI Act: Big Q ...

Won't Withdraw 22 Candidates, But Ready for Talks With Cong, Says Prak ...

Rapper R Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Breaks Down In Tears D ...

Sole Searching: BJP Netas Get into Scuffle with Shoe, Other Politician ...

EU Says 'No Solution' Yet to Break Brexit Deadlock

Stolen Rafale Files Defence Just Cover Up, Time to Prosecute PM Modi, ...

Rahul, Sonia, Manmohan Meet G20 Ambassadors Over Lunch

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer reveals little of Tyrion Lannister; w ...

Punjab's debt-ridden cultivators continue to take their own lives as C ...

In Syria's Baghouz, last village under Islamic State control, militant ...

Donald Trump withdraws GSP duty benefits for India: Seven charts decod ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A premium 2019 flagship with a few com ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Youthful Ajax reinvent Total Football in Bernabeu to ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Sonam Kapoor strikes a pose with Arjun Kapoor and his ladylove Malaika ...

As Kalank trailer release date nears, Varun Dhawan shares a breaking n ...

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar may tie the knot in April or May!

Surveen Chawla looked absolutely ravishing in her baby shower, pics in ...

World Cup 2019: Bleed Blue for Virat Kohli & Co, as Team India jersey ...

Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt present the ...

MS Dhoni makes his digital debut with Roar Of The Lion
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.