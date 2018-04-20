Chris Gayle's ton helps Kings XI beat Sunrisers, end visitors' winning streak

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 15 runs in Mohali in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

With the win, KXIP also successfully ended Sunrisers’ three-match winning streak and also served the visitors their first loss of the season.

SRH’s innings didn’t get off to the start they would have hoped for as Shikhar Dhawan was forced to retire hurt after being hit on his left elbow on his very first delivery. Mohit Sharma then accounted for the wickets of both Wriddhiman Saha and Yusuf Pathan.

Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey put on a 76-run partnership for the third wicket.

However, Williamson was deceived by a slower delivery by Andrew Tye in the fifteenth over, which he sent straight down to Aaron Finch who made no mistake while taking the catch at long-off.

Following the SRH skipper’s departure, Manish Pandey was the only batsman who put up a fight scoring an unbeaten 56 off 41 deliveries but the knock was not enough for the visitors.

Gayle storm hits SRH

Earlier at the toss, KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin surprised spectators by opting to bat first. However, his decision was justified when his team largely riding on the back of another ‘Gayle storm’ posted a total of 193 for the Sunrisers to chase.

Having gone unsold twice before being bought by KXIP at this year’s auction, Chris Gayle was a man with a point to prove. And he did it in style.

After scoring 63 off just 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his previous outing, Gayle claimed his sixth IPL century against a talent laden SRH bowling attack.

Gayle made 104 runs off 62 balls as he tore through the SRH bowlers enlisting 11 sixes and one four to his name. Rashid Khan was at the receiving end of some unwanted attention from the West Indian who hit him for four straight sixes in one over.

With the win, KXIP are now placed third on the points table, just behind KKR and SRH.

Quotes

Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain, said, ‘This was a complete performance. We could have concede 10 runs lesser to work on the net run rate, it did not happen but we are still happy. We thought giving them a reasonable score to chase is something we could handle at the back end. Chris batted beautifully and took it away from them. It's more about who we play and what works best. It's about doing well in the Powerplay. For example Mohit versus Dhawan was a clean match-up. It was extremely pleasing to see the crowd today, we have never seen this in Mohali. Chris entertained them. One word won't be enough to describe his knock. His style is hard to replicate, when it comes off, it's hard to match it.’

Kane Williamson, SRH captain said, ‘Hats off to Chris. We know what he can do. This wicket was not a free-flowing wicket. We can learn a few things from the way they bowled. They bowled a touch short, we were much fuller. Shikhar has been hitting the ball beautifully, he's got a role to play. Tonight, our loss was not because of lack of effort. The lengths they bowled was superb, they used the big boundaries well. Now, we have to just look forward to the next game. There has been a clear pattern of play we are looking to execute, we did not do that tonight.’

What next?

Kings XI Punjab will travel to the Eden Gardens and take on the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Sunrisers will take on the Chennai Super Kings at home on Sunday. Both matches will happen at 16:00 IST.