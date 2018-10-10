Chris Gayle opts out of ODI, T20 series against India, West Indies pick 3 new faces

West Indies batting powerhouse Chris Gayle has due to personal reasons opted out of the ODI and T20 phase of the Windies Tour of India which starts on October 21 after the conclusion of ongoing Test series between West Indies and India. The Windies squads now feature three fresh faces.

"We will be without our stalwart, Chris Gayle for the Indian tour and next tour against Bangladesh as he declined selection at this time, however, he has made himself available for the selection for the visit of England to the Caribbean and the World Cup in 2019," WICB chairman of the selection panel Courtney Browne said in a statement.

According to a report published in ESPN cricinfo Gayle will feature in Afghanistan Premier league and T10 league.

The three youngsters drafted into the squad for the limited overs fixtures are Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas. "Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, all-rounder Fabian Allen and fast bowler Oshane Thomas will get the opportunity to showcase their skills," Browne said highlighting that this would be right opportunity for youngsters as Windies prepare for the ICC cricket World Cup to be played in England next year.

The ODI and T20 squads sees the return of Keiran Pollard, middle-order batsman Darren Bravo and all-rounder Andre Russel.

India face West Indies in five ODIs and three T20I. The first ODI will be played at Guwhati on October 21 following which the teams move to Vishakapatnam, Pune, Mumbai and Tiruvananthpuram for the next four ODI fixtures. The T20I starts on November 4 at Kolkata. The next two T20I will be played at Lucknow and Chennai on November 6 and November 11 respectively.

ODI squad: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas

Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas