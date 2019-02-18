App
Cricket
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chris Gayle announces retirement: 8 records held by the Universe Boss

Chris Gayle is set to retire from One-Day cricket after the 2019 Cricket World Cup

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Chris Gayle holds the record of smashing the first century in Twenty20 Internationals. He scored a blistering 57-ball 117 against South Africa in the opening match of the first edition of World Twenty20 in 2007. (Image: Reuters)
1/8

In 2015, Chris Gayle became the first man to hit a double-hundred in a World Cup match. The occasion came when he hammered 215 against Zimbabwe. (Image: Reuters)
2/8

Chris Gayle is one of only four batsmen to have scored two Test triple hundreds. The other three batsmen in this elite company being Don Bradman, Brian Lara, and Virender Sehwag. (Image: Reuters)
3/8

Chris Gayle holds the unique record of hitting the first ever ball of a Test match for a six. The event happened in 2012 when he lifted Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi for six. (Image: Reuters)
4/8

Chris Gayle is the first player to hit all 6 balls in an over for four in Test cricket. The moment happened when he hit former England pacer Matthew Hoggard for 6 4s in a Test in 2004. (Image: Reuters)
5/8

The Jamaican is only batsman to have a triple hundred in Tests, double hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is. (Image: Reuters)
6/8

Chris Gayle holds the records of the fastest century of IPL, the highest score of IPL and maximum sixes in an innings of the league. Interestingly, all the records came in same innings. In 2013, Gayle murderer the bowling attack of Pune Warriors on his way to record 175 not-out in 66 balls. He smashed his century in only 30 balls and hit 17 sixes. His 30-ball hundred is also considered the fastest ton in professional cricket. (Image: IPL)
7/8

Chris Gayle became the first batsman to score 10000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat while playing in the 2017 season of IPL. Gayle reached the record while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Lions in Rajkot(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/8

First Published on Feb 18, 2019 07:08 pm

tags #Chris Gayle #cricket #Slideshow

