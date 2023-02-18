 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cheteshwar Pujara, a singularity in the 100-Test club

Nitin Sundar
Feb 18, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

For 13 years, Cheteshwar Pujara has defied every possible convention to survive and thrive as a Test-only Indian batter in the 21st century.

Cheteshwar Pujara. (Photo: Twitter)

In the Indian winter of 2010, VVS Laxman parted the waters for the umpteenth time to defeat Australia single-handedly. In the process of securing that one-wicket win at Mohali, Laxman would hurt his permanently ailing back badly enough to miss the next Test in Bangalore.
In those days, a middle-order slot in the Indian Test side was hard to come by. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Laxman only getting better with age, and there wasn’t space for newbies in the middle order, and the inevitable generational change of guard was still some years away.

But the next generation was already serving notice. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had already played for India, while Ajinkya Rahane’s prodigious talent was making heads turn in the Mumbai press circles. And then there was this other kid, whose name kept doing the rounds though very few had seen him in action. Because back then, no one noticed cricket from the sleepy outpost of Saurashtra. But you could not ignore the story that the scorecards had started painting about Cheteshwar Pujara. A triple-hundred at the Under-14 level, a 200 against England U19s, and several mountains of runs at the first-class level, even if they were being made on the batting paradise at Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association.

When Laxman hurt his back, it could have been any of these kids that got their chance. But it was only fitting that Pujara did, and that debut in Bangalore was a microcosm of everything that would come to define Pujara’s now 100-strong Test career.

First, the waiting game; Before he got to bat for the first time, Pujara waited 90-odd overs, as Sachin Tendulkar and Murali Vijay put on 308. A small wait, in the context of the years he had spent on the sidelines. Then, when he eventually got his chance, he would experience terrible luck; The ball had done nothing through that partnership, but Pujara’s third ball at the crease was an unplayable shooter that got him out. This was the last Test of the series, and Laxman would surely be ready before the next Test match came around. Was this the end, and had it come cruelly, almost before the beginning?