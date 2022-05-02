English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in IPL

    Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad returned..

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2018

    Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2018

    Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide CSK to an imposing 202 for two after being sent into bat.

    Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings but fell one short of the three figure mark. He was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls.

    The duo shared 182 runs in 17.5 overs for the opening stand as SRH skipper Kane Williamson’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired. T Natarajan (2/42) picked up both the CSK wickets.

    CSK ably defended the target, restricting SRH to 189 for six. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made 47 and Abhishek Sharma scored 39.

    Mukesh Choudhary picked up four for 46 for CSK. Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 4/46).



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Chennai Super Kings #IPL #Sunrisers Hyderabad
    first published: May 2, 2022 06:32 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.