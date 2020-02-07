App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bushfire Bash charity game: I'm here in whatever way to support the cause, says Tendulkar

The batting legend described the devastating bushfires as "catastrophic" and hoped to do his bit for the people of Australia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

It's a country which almost gave him a new accent and this "special feeling" for Australia was one of the reasons why Sachin Tendulkar didn't think twice before joining the Bushfire Bash charity game on receiving a call from his former on-field foe Brett Lee. Tendulkar, who will coach the Ricky Ponting XI during the February 9 charity fundraiser match at the Junction Oval, said the moment he got a call from Lee, it was "no-brainer" that he wanted to join the project.

"I received a message from Brett Lee. Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia's chief executive) would like to be in touch with you. It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, 'yes I'm more than happy to come here'," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The batting legend described the devastating bushfires as "catastrophic" and hoped to do his bit for the people of Australia.

Close

"This is an alarming situation, it's catastrophic - that's an understatement. You see the number of lives it has affected, not only humans but also wildlife which sometimes people don't talk about. That is equally important," Tendulkar said.

related news

"I'm so happy I'm here in whatever way to support the cause, to raise money."

Talking about his memories from Down Under, Tendulkar said: "Australia has always been dear to me. In 1991, as an 18-year-old I remember coming here (for the first time). I spent almost four months here. I almost had an Aussie accent when I went back to India.

"The competitive cricket that I played here at the age of 18 helped me a lot in my career, so I have a special feeling for Australia and Australian people.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:36 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #Sachin Tendulkar

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.