App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bumrah and Rabada are world's best right now: Hashim Amla

Both the fast bowlers were impressive during the June 5 game

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are the two premier fast bowlers in the world because of their skill level and ability to bowl in any situation, said veteran South Africa opener Hashim Amla.

Both the fast bowlers were impressive during the June 5 game but the Indian came out trumps with his 2 for 35 in 10 overs including Amla's wicket.

"Bumrah and KG are the two best bowlers in world right now. They have pace, accuracy and can bowl at any stage of the game. Both South Africa and India are fortunate to have them," Amla said at the mixed zone.

Close

He had been dismissed a few times by Bumrah but he denied that it plays on his mind. "Bumrah is a helluva bowler and that's what good bowlers do but I don't think they play on your mind as such as you need to assess the pitch and play accordingly. If you can't then you watch the game from the change room," the veteran batsman said.

related news

Amla admitted that South Africa didn't expect the conditions to be this seamer friendly. "I don't think anyone anticipated the wicket to be what it was. We expected it to be a bit more high scoring. That's why we included an attacking option in left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi but it turned out to be more seamer friendly which we hadn't anticipated."

Three back-to-back defeat demands introspection and that's what they are trying to do right now. "There is no rocket science answer to this. Obviously we would now introspect for a day or two as to what went wrong. Once we have done that, we need to go back to the drawing board, reassess and try to execute that in training," he said.

Hoping against hope, Amla believes that South Africa's worst start in their World Cup history would help them turn the clock considering they have not won earlier editions despite starting well.

"Very disappointing to have lost, Especially three in a row. In earlier World Cups we have played really well but never won the tournament. This could be the other way round.

"Imagine that, where we start badly and then play our better cricket now. Obviously we need to win five or six games and hopefully we can do that," Amla added.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:22 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.